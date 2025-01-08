Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: One Killed, 35 Injured As Private Omni Bus Loses Control and Overturn in Tirunelveli

One died, and 35 other passengers were injured on Wednesday morning, January 8, after a private omnibus lost control and overturned on the national highway in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. The injured people were rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The bus was coming from Velankanni in Nagapattinam district and was going to Thiruvananthapuram. On receiving information about the accident, the police team reached the spot.

Bus Overturned on National Highway in Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: An Omni bus lost control and overturned in Tirunelveli, resulting in one death and 35 injuries. The injured were rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/yauTe7YGEY — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

Earlier, at least six people were killed in a blast that occurred in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. This incident took place in Sattur area of ​​Virudhunagar district. Among those killed were six employees of the factory. The cause of the accident was believed to be a short circuit.