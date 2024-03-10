Tamil Nadu CB-CID forms spl team to trace missing former DGP Rajesh Das

Chennai, March 10 The Crime Branch-CID of Tamil Nadu has constituted a special team to trace former Tamil Nadu DGP, Rajesh Das, who is missing.

Das was convicted by the Villupuram District Court in a case related to sexual harassment of a woman police officer, and was handed three years' imprisonment.

The District Court had directed the police to constitite a special team and to arrest Rajesh Das, who was sentenced for three years.

The former DGP was avoiding arrest for the past one month and was not traceable in the addresses which he had given earlier.

On June 16, 2023, he was sentenced by Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, for three years in a case related to harassment of a woman police officer in the rank of a Superintendent of Police.

Das moved the Villupuram District Court followed by the Madras High Court stating that he won't get a fair trial.

The Madras High Court dismissed the appeal on January 9 this year.

The former DGP moved the Supreme Court but it also rejected the Special Leave Petition moved by Das.

