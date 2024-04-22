Tamil Nadu: Chaos in Polling Data As Officials Botch Numbers, Stirring Confusion

In the rush to update provisional polling percentages, the state election department encountered a significant discrepancy between initial and revised figures. Insights reveal that the disparity stemmed from erroneous extrapolation based on sample data from polling stations. The data collected until 7 pm relied on inputs from officers via a mobile app. With 68,000 booths, some provided data while others were occupied with voter assistance. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo clarified that this was merely sample data, awaiting the finalized inputs from assistant returning officers after polling concluded.

The data we got till 7pm was based on the inputs from officers obtained at our office through a mobile app. Of the 68,000 boths some may have given data, and some would have been busy attending to voters. It was only sample data as the actual data came came only when the assistant returning officers submitted the signed forms after polling ended, chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo told TOI. Presiding officers were instructed to update voter turnout data through the PMS_GELS2024 app, with entries required a day before polling and during mock polls. Updates were to be made every two hours, although this wasn't mandatory, leading to irregular updates. The department attempted to project polling based on this sample data, emphasizing it was not authoritative but indicative of polling progress.

For instance, Chennai South initially reported a 57.04% turnout at 5 pm, which increased by 10.78 percentage points at 7 pm, before settling at 54.27% by midnight. Similarly, Chennai North saw a rise from 59.16% to 60.13% over the same period, with the statewide figure reaching 69.46%. However, this isn't the final count, as the tally continues booth-wise and will be finalized by Sunday. Officials clarified that the Encore mobile app used by the Election Commission relies on signed Form 17-C, accounting for votes recorded by presiding officers at polling's conclusion. This accurate tally, incorporating voter register data and rule violations, was released past midnight.