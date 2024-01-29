Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets Novak Djokovic en Route to Spain, Shares Picture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a picture with tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday, January 29. The Tamil Nadu CM, who is on an 8-day trip to Spain, mentioned that he met Djokovic on a flight. The DMK chief wrote, "Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole en route to #Spain"! Expressing his excitement after meeting the tennis great.

Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin departed for Spain on Saturday for an 8-day trip aimed at attracting investors to the state. The purpose of the visit is to approach the largest industrial companies, including ROCA and Gestamp, to encourage investment in the state. Novak Djokovic had been in Australia over the last few weeks for his Australian Open and United Cup commitments. Djokovic lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semi-final of the season's first Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne on Friday. However, Djokovic's 4-year-long winning run ended when Sinner stunned the World No. 1 in 4 sets.

CM MK Stalin Tweeted

Notably, MK Stalin has been an avid follower of sports, often seen attending Indian Premier League matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite his busy schedule after being elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2021, Stalin has found time to enjoy sports. A big MS Dhoni fan, MK Stalin has lauded the Chennai Super Kings skipper on multiple occasions and even urged the "adopted son of Tamil Nadu" to continue playing for the 5-time champions.