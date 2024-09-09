Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to EAM S Jaishankar to Ensure Release of Fishermen Held by Sri Lanka, Revive Joint Working Group

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Monday, September 9, requesting to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody and to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on them.

He also urged the Modi government to initiate measures to revive the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on Fisheries. In his letter, Mr. Stalin referred to the arrest of 14 Indian fishermen from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan authorities on September 7.

He pointed out that as of September 7, the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats in 2024, the highest number in the last six years. The Sri Lankan courts are also imposing hefty fines on the fishermen, which are way beyond their means.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, requesting to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody and to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on the fishermen and to initiate measures to revive the…

Recalling his earlier communication, in which he contended that the arrests would inevitably lead to prolonged incarceration and resultant distress for the fishermen’s families, Mr. Stalin further requested the Union Minister to take immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody.

“I also request your intervention to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on the fishermen and also to initiate measures to revive the Joint Working Group without any further delay,” said Mr. Stalin, who is on an official trip to the United States.