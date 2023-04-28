Tamil Nadu CM Stalin arrives in Delhi; to meet President Murmu

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in the national capital on Friday morning.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier on April 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the delegation of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by party's general secretary Edappadi K Palswami and party leaders at his residence in the national capital.

The meeting was held in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda.

The AIADMK delegation was led by former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palswami. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai was also present at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter K Annamalai said, "Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, @AIADMKOfficial General Secretary Mr. @EPSTamilNadu and leaders of AIADMK, our @BJP4India National President Mr. @JPNadda and Union Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah met in Delhi today."

Annamalai had recently released an audio tape purportedly of state Finance Minister Palvel Thiaga Rajan accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin's family of "corruption".

In an audio clip released by Annamalai, PTR was heard saying, "I have been a long-time proponent of one man one post from the day I entered politics. I said what I like about BJP, who looks after the party and who looks after the people separate those.. right. Here every (Beep)## decision has to be made by MLA and minister who looks after the party and people. Oh, it is easier to do money management .. it is not a system... Where they take the bulk of the spoils... The party which is CM's son and son-in-law... Ask them to make the financing ... So I decided after watching this for 8 months ... This is not a sustainable model..... The great luxury for me if I put my papers in... In the short term, I get out before the shit starts blowing up on their face. I have the kind of cleanliness of my conscience that I did have to I gave up the fight too early... I don't have to say... I'm longer in the post it's not my job... Somebody did it."

Earlier on April 23, a delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders met Governor RN Ravi Avargal.

