Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets President Murmu in Delhi, invites her to inaugurate hospital

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday to invite her to inaugurate a 1,000-bed multi-super speciality hospital constructed in Chennai.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin today met President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi and extended the invitation to inaugurate the Multi-Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy, Chennai," the release stated.

"President Murmu has given consent to inaugurate the hospital in Guindy, Chennai and to participate in the Centenary Celebration to be held at YMCA Ground, Nandanam on June 5, 2023," the release reads.

Earlier, on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar on June 3, 2021, Tamil Nadu CM had announced, "A Multi-Super Specialty the hospital will be set up at the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research at Guindy"

The Construction of the new 1000 bedded hospital was commenced in the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research Complex, Guindy at a cost of Rs.230 Crores, in an area of about 51,429 square meters with ground floor and six upper floors, the release reads.

