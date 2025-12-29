Tamil Nadu: CPI demands regularisation of differently-abled temporary employees

Chennai, Dec 29 The Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately regularise thousands of differently-abled persons who have been working for years in various government and government-aided departments on a temporary basis, without basic service benefits or job security.

In a statement issued on Monday, CPI Tamil Nadu State Secretary M. Veerapandian said that a large number of differently-abled employees across the state are currently engaged on temporary arrangements such as lump-sum pay, consolidated wages, special allowances, and daily wage systems. Despite rendering continuous service for several years, these employees have been denied permanent status, equal pay, and other service benefits that are extended to regular government staff.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier issued Government Order No. 151, which clearly mandates that all differently-abled persons who have completed more than two years of service in government departments should be regularised without imposing any conditions. However, the government has failed to implement this order in letter and spirit, leaving thousands of employees in a state of uncertainty and financial hardship.

Citing this long-pending injustice, the Tamil Nadu All Departments Differently-Abled Employees Federation has launched an indefinite sit-in protest from December 29 in front of the Tamil Nadu State Commissionerate for the Differently Abled in Chennai. The protestors, along with their family members, are demanding immediate implementation of the government order and regularisation of their services.

“The government has been repeatedly ignoring the legitimate demands of differently-abled employees who have been serving the state with dedication for many years. Denying them permanent status and basic employment rights is both unjust and inhuman,” the CPI state secretary said in his statement. He further urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold immediate talks with the representatives of the protesting employees and take swift action to resolve their grievances.

The CPI’s state executive committee has extended full support to the agitation and demanded that the government fulfil its moral and legal responsibility towards differently-abled employees without further delay.

The party warned that continued inaction would only intensify the protest and erode the confidence of vulnerable sections in the government’s commitment to social justice and inclusive governance.

