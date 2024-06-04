Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024: DMK-Led Alliance Dominates with 38 Seats; BJP’s Annamalai Trails in Coimbatore

In the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election results, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led INDIA alliance appears to be heading for a decisive victory, leading in 38 out of 39 seats. The NDA ally PMK is currently ahead only in Dharmapuri, while the BJP’s Annamalai trails in Coimbatore. This year, Tamil Nadu recorded a 69.72 percent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha election, which was conducted on April 19 in a single phase.

In all significant seats, the party has performed strongly, defying the DMK's fears that they would face a difficult contest. The seats where the AIADMK and its allies were anticipated to put up a fierce fight—Vellore, Tirunelveli, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram—now have comfortable leads. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana and Puducherry and a former state president of the BJP, is currently losing in Chennai South by 23744 votes.

