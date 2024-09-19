Tamil Nadu Factory Blast: One Dead, Another Critically Injured After Explosion at Fireworks Unit in Virudhunagar (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu: G. Govindaraj, an autorickshaw driver from Sevalpatti, was killed, and P. Gurumoorthi, from Sivakasi, was critically injured in a fire and explosion at the Sri Lakshmi Fireworks unit in Sevalpatti, under the Vembakottai police station limits in Virudhunagar district, on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: At least one person was killed in a firecracker factory explosion in Virudhunagar earlier today. More details awaited.



According to reports, the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. when Govindaraj was unloading materials from his vehicle. An explosion in the chemical-filling room caused the fireworks shed to collapse. Govindaraj was trapped under the debris and died at the scene. Fire and rescue personnel arrived to extinguish the flames and recover Govindaraj’s body. Gurumoorthi, who was working inside the room, sustained 100 percent burns and was rushed to a hospital.

After discovering that another worker might be missing, rescue teams used an earthmover to search through the debris to ensure no one else was trapped. It is not yet confirmed if additional people were rescued from the site.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced financial assistance and condolences to the family of Govindaraj, a 27-year-old victim who lost his life in a firecracker factory explosion in Virudhunagar district's Sevalpatti village on Thursday.



Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed condolences for the death and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh to Govindaraj’s family. He also granted Rs 3 lakh to Gurumurthy’s family and instructed officials to provide the best possible treatment for him, ANI reported.