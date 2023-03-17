Tamil Nadu: Fever camps conducted across Madurai to check flu spread

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 : With seasonal flu and viral fever cases being reported across Tamil Nadu, the state health department conducted fever camps across the Madurai district, informed the government on Friday.

Health officials said that medical teams are visiting old age homes and examining the elderly.

The Directorate of Public Health and Prevention issued guidelines on Tuesday regarding the management of flu-like illnesses.

Health officials have been directed to categorize flu victims into three categories based on severity.

"People with severe symptoms such as difficulty in breathing and persistent high fever, especially from high-risk groups, should be hospitalized and tested for the flu. For less severe types of patients, home isolation is recommended. Such patients should wear masks, practice cough hygiene, take medications prescribed by the doctor and be careful if symptoms worsen," read a statement.

