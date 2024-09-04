Tamil Nadu Fire Accident: Massive Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Storage in Salem; Injuries Reported (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2024 05:11 PM2024-09-04T17:11:46+5:302024-09-04T17:13:15+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a godown in Salem, Tamil Nadu, causing injuries. The injured were promptly taken ...
A massive fire broke out at a godown in Salem, Tamil Nadu, causing injuries. The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities are actively assessing the situation, and further details regarding the cause of the fire are yet to be determined. Emergency services responded promptly to the incident, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Open in app
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: A fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Salem earlier today. Injured were rushed to hospital. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/o4Ox3T5YwE