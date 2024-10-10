Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Wire Cables During Railway Track Maintenance in Thoothukudi (Watch Video)

Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu (October 10, 2024): A massive fire broke out at the Thoothukudi railway extension work site in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. According to reports, the blaze ignited in wire cables during maintenance of the railway tracks.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: A fire broke out in wire cables during maintenance of railway tracks in Thoothukudi earlier today.



Firefighting operations are currently underway to control the blaze. Details about the cause of the fire and any potential damages or injuries are yet to be confirmed.