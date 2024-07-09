Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast: Two Killed, 2 Injured After Massive Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Factory in Virudhunagar (Watch Videos)

At least two people were killed and two others were injured after a huge explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, July 9.

According to the state fire department, the injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital for treatment.

Visuals From the Spot

An eyewitness said that, as usual, the workers went to work at the factory located in Kalaiyar Kurichi near Sivakasi, and suddenly, a blaze erupted. After receiving the information, fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Two laborers Mariappan and Muthuvel were charred to death in the fire, Preliminary investigations have revealed that the explosion occurred due to friction during the manufacture of firecrackers. The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.