Tamil Nadu: Five Students and Cook Injured After Hostel Roof Collapses in Palani (Watch Video)

Five school students and a cook were injured in Tamil Nadu’s Palani after the roof of a hostel they were staying in collapsed earlier today (April 5). Injured students were admitted to the hospital. More details awaited.

Adi Dravidar welfare students hostel located in Ayakudi area of Palani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. 22 female students stayed and studied in the hostel.

The incident occurred when the students were waiting for their breakfast in the early hours on Friday when suddenly, part of the ceiling fell on them. Cook Abirami (50) sustained serious injuries. Following this, the injured were admitted to Palani Government Hospital.

According to the local reports, a class nine student named Nalini and hostel cook Abhirami sustained serious head injuries. Ayakudi police are investigating the matter. The incident in which the roof of the Adi Dravidar Health Hostel near Palani collapsed and injured female students has come as a shock.