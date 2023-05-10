Tamil Nadu: Food safety regulator seizes fruits worth Rs 12.5 lakh for use of carbide in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 : Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday conducted surprise raids at various fruit traders and godowns in Coimbatore and seized fruits worth Rs 12.5 lakh for using chemical ripening agents.

A 16-member team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration conducted raids at various godowns in Coimbatore and seized over 25 tons of mangoes and sweet lime (Mosambi) which were kept in boxes along with chemical packets like carbide stones and ethylene.

Carbide stones and ethylene are used to ripen fruits artificially. The seized fruits were sent to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation garbage yard for making manures.

Eating fruits with artificial ripening using chemicals like ethylene and carbide stones causes serious health hazards, said a Food Safety Department official.

He said the value of seized fruits costs around Rs 12.5 lakh.

