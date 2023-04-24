Tamil Nadu government introduces ‘special license’ to serve liquor in public places including marriage halls banquets and stadiums

Tamil Nadu government brought a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums and household functions in the state. The latest move by the Stalin government contrasts with previous governments' efforts to curtail the liquor business in the state. J Jayalalithaa, after swearing-in as chief minister of the state on May 24, 2016, announced to shut 500 liquor shops and reduce the business hours of State-run liquor shops across the State. Later her successor also, then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered the closure of 500 liquor outlets owned by the public sector TASMAC on February 20, 2017. According to recently released order by the state government, annual charges for supplying of liquor at commercial places – convention centres, marriage halls, sport stadium etc – are ₹1,00,000 in areas under municipal corporation, ₹75,000 for municipality areas and ₹50,000 for other places.

Similarly, licenses can also be availed on a daily basis with ₹11,000/day in areas under municipal corporation, ₹7,500 for municipality and ₹5,000/day for other places. Notably, these licenses are also required to serve liquor to guests in event organised in non-commercial places including household parties, functions etc. Persons belonging to areas under the municipal corporation need to pay ₹11,000 for one time possession of the license. Similarly for events organised in municipality areas, license worth ₹7,500 will be required for one time supply of liquor and ₹5,000 for license in other places. The government notice outlined that a no objection certificate is required from the commissioner of police in corporations and superintendent of police in districts to obtain the special license. “The licensee shall obtain his supplies from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited Wholesale Depot nearest to the place of events or from such other source as the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise) may appoint or approve, subject to such conditions as he may stipulate and as per the quantity of the supplies approved by the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise),” the notice said. The application for the special license must be made online a week prior to the event, the statement further said, adding that serving liquor may be allowed in pegs or bottles.