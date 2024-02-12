Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Criticizes DMK Government Over National Anthem Disrespect, Abruptly Concludes Address

For the first time in Tamil Nadu Assembly history, Governor RN Ravi abruptly concluded his customary address to the House on Monday, citing disagreements with the government regarding the address's content. He criticized the DMK regime for what he perceived as a lack of respect for the national anthem.

During his annual address to the House, Governor Ravi expressed disappointment that his repeated requests and advice to the state government to honor the national anthem by playing it at the commencement and conclusion of the address had been disregarded. The House was convened on February 12 by the government for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly.

The Governor said the address has numerous messages with which I convincingly disagree, on factual and moral grounds. Hence, Ravi said lending his voice to such aspects that he disagreed with the government, would constitute Constitutional travesty. Hence with respect to the House, I conclude my address. Wish this House a productive and healthy discussion for the people's good.

After extending his greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and legislators, Ravi promptly concluded his speech within a few minutes, following his expression of disagreement with the government.