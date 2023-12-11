Tamil Nadu govt allocates Rs 1.90 crore to clean schools in Michaung-effected districts

After cyclone Michaung, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has earmarked a sum of one crore and 90 lakh rupees for a comprehensive cleanup initiative in schools across the cyclone-affected districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur. The state government, actively involved in relief efforts, conducted over 800 medical camps in Chennai and adjacent districts to address the aftermath of the cyclone.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, speaking to ANI, emphasized the collaboration with private hospitals, conducting medical camps along the Adayar River areas at Saidapet. "We have collaborated with seven private hospitals and are conducting medical camps on the banks of the Adayar River at Saidapet. If needed, this could be extended to other places in Chennai as well," said the Health Minister. Over 16,500 medical camps have been organized since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, providing assistance to more than 780,000 people.

"Since the Northeast Monsoon began, a total of 16,516 medical camps have been organized, benefiting 7,83,443 people," added Minister Subramanian. Public response has been positive, with citizens expressing appreciation for the thorough medical inspections and the provision of free medicines. A beneficiary at the medical camp in Saidapet stated, "Every medical examination is being done here. They are also giving medicine free of cost. This is much needed."

Concurrently, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated a rapid cleanup operation to address accumulated waste and debris. GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan assured that within 72 hours, all waste would be cleared from the city. He highlighted that the Corporation has already removed 28,563 metric tons of waste since December 6, underlining the importance of maintaining public health as floodwaters recede.

Radhakrishnan stated, "Corporation workers and others are engaged in relief work across Chennai following Cyclone Michaung. Water has receded almost in all areas. As water recedes, we need to take care of public health. On a routine day, we used to clear 5,500 metric tons of waste." He further informed that from December 6 until now, 28,563 metric tons of waste had been removed, with waste being shifted to Perungudi and Kodangayur dump yards. The Corporation successfully cleared around 25,113 metric tons of normal waste and approximately 3,449 metric tons of garden waste.

Radhakrishnan inspected the waste dump yard in the Basin Bridge area and the medical camp in the same region. Despite visible progress, certain areas in North and South Chennai continue to grapple with flooding and drainage issues, prompting residents to appeal for prompt government intervention.