Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Full State Honours for Vijayakanth’s Funeral

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared that full state honors would be accorded to the funeral of DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth. In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life. As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced.

The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers.



Actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away at the age of 71.On Tuesday, the DMDK said he was admitted to the hospital for a regular health check-up. At the time, the party said Vijayakanth was "healthy" and would return home after the tests. The DMDK chief had recently returned from the hospital this month after he was admitted on November 20. Vijayakanth was undergoing treatment for a respiratory illness at the hospital.Vijayakanth's journey has been marked by his successful career in the film industry.

He founded the DMDK and served as a Member of Legislative Assembly twice, representing the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam. His political career peaked when he became the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.