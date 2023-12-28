Vijayakanth Death: 10 of his most memorable films

Vijayakanth, the revered Tamil actor often dubbed the captain of the industry passed away today morning after a long battle with Covid-19. As we bid goodbye to one of India's biggest superstars let us have a look at some of his most memorable films.

Vaidehi Kathirunthal

Penned and directed by R Sundarrajan, this film paired Vijayakanth and Revathi as protagonists in a story that revolved around rural life. The melodies, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, included the timeless hit Rasathi Unnai, sung by P. Jayachandran and lyrically crafted by Vaali.

Sattam Oru Iruttarai

After three unsuccessful movies at the start of his career, he tasted success with Sattam Oru Iruttarai in 1981 directed by SA Chandrasekhar. The film's success established Vijayakanth as a star of Tamil cinema. The film is about a hero who wishes to avenge the killers of his parents. After it massive success down south, it was remade in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Amman Kovil Kizhakale

This film, directed by R Sundarrajan, gave Vijayakanth a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The movie was a commercial success and ran more for than 150 days in many theatres, and in some, even for 200 days. All the songs in the film were composed by Ilaiyaraaja and were massive hits. The film has Radha playing the female lead opposite Vijayakanth, and is one of the all-time hits of the star.

Oomai Vizhigal

A blockbuster hit, the multi-starrer 'Oomai Vizhigal', which was one of the trendsetters of the 1980s, had Vijaykanth in the role of an aged cop. He gave a powerful performance despite having a short screen time. The film also had Arun Pandian, Chandrasekhar, Jaishankar and Karthik in the lead. Disco Shanti also shook her legs for an item number in the film, which has music by Manoj - Gyan and additional music composed by Aabhavanan.

Sendura Poove

This film starring Vijayakanth, Ramki and Nirosha in lead roles not only turned out be a blockbuster, but also gave Vijayakanth his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. The story is about how a young girl is ill-treated by her stepmother and how her brother's friend saves her and her husband. Directed by PR Devaraj, the movie enjoyed a run of over 200 days at the box office. It was one of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year 1988.

Pulan Visaranai

The film is loosely based on the life of the notorious serial killer, Auto Shankar. It had Vijayakanth playing a cop called 'Honest' Raj. While Anandaraj played the auto driver who kidnaps young women, Radha Ravi played the powerful politician and Sarath Kumar, the main antagonist. Directed by RK Selvamani, this film is considered to be one of the best crime thrillers of its time.

Sathriyan

Written and produced by Mani Ratnam, the film is about an honest cop and a corrupt politician. Though the star has acted innumerable times as a cop, this film was by far the best film among them all. A super hit film of early 90s, this film attained cult status.

Vaanathaippola

Under the directorial prowess of Vikraman, Vijayakanth dazzled in a dual role, enthralling audiences for over 250 days in theatres. The movie, produced by Oscar Films, showcased the actor’s multifaceted talents and garnered widespread appreciation.

Chinna Gounder

The village head is a man who sticks to honesty while making judgements. However, when he falls prey to a conspiracy, he bravely fights to ensure that justice prevails in his village. The film was a huge box-office success.

Naane Raja Naane Mandhiri

In 1985, Vijayakanth's portrayal of an egoistical, moustachiod zamindar who is cut down to size by a fiery Radhika, may seem to lack finesse in its treatment. But the comedy by Goundamani and clashes between Radhika and Vijayakanth kept the plot moving. Despite a baffling climax, the film was a huge commercial success.