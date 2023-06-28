Tamil Nadu govt, priests face-off over Chidambaram Temple

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 : Chidambaram Police have booked 10 Dikshithars (priests) of the Lord Natarajar Temple for allegedly preventing officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department from performing their duties, officials said.

This comes after, Dikshithars (priests) of the Lord Natarajar Temple allegedly prevented devotees from climbing the Kanagasabai (holy stage) in the temple on Tuesday. Later, police and officials of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department intervened in the matter.

Minister of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, PK Sekar Babu said, "The state government will ensure devotees can take darshan without any hindrance. Efforts are being made to bring Chidambaram Natarajar Temple under HR&CE".

Following this, T R Ramesh, President of Temple Worship Society said that the Supreme Court has noted that Chidambaram Natarajar temple is a denomination temple and totally administrated by Dikshithars, not HR&CE.

Chidambaram Natarajar temple has a 'Kanagasabai' prior to Lord Darshan, the public was allowed to climb on it. Since June 24 Dikshitars have denied permission to the devotees to offer prayers from Kanagasabai and also placed a board saying no permission to worship from Kanagasabai.

HR&CE allegedly tried to remove the board on Saturday but failed to do so as Dikshithars strongly opposed that.

Following this HR&CE executive officer Saranya lodged a complaint with Chidambaram town police.

Responding to this, the police booked 10 Dikshithars of the Natarajar temple receiving complaints from HR&CE for obstructing an official from performing duties.

Chidambaram Dikshithars are booked under 5 sections of the Indian Penal Code and further details are awaited.

