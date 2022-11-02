Tamil Nadu Heavy rains: Holiday for schools in Chennai, Ranipet, Thiruvallur

With parts of Tamil Nadu inundated with heavy overnight rain and with a forecast of heavy showers, the state government on Wednesday declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts today.

The Regional Meterological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining districts Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu among others in the next few days.

Schools and colleges to remain closed in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur due to excessive rainfall in the region and schools will remain closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu, according to information provided by the respective district collectors.

The Thirupathur District Collector has announced a holiday for students in the Thirupathur School till class 8.

People were seen walking in waterlogged streets in several localities in Chennai and its outskirts due to heavy overnight rain.

Significant rainfall from 08:30 pm on November 1 to 4 am today has been recorded at Chennai - Nungambakkam station at 112.5mm.

According to the Met forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

On Thursday it is forecast that light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

On Friday, light to moderate rain is expected at various places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

The RMC in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation officials have been providing updates on Twitter about waterlogging in subways and various roads in the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

