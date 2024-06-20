Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 34; CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

According to the reports, at least 34 people died in the hooch tragedy in alleged consumption of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Thursday, June 20. Over 100 others are admitted to the various hospitals for the treatment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to the family of the deceased who died due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi and Rs 50,000 each for the people under treatment. CM has also ordered an investigation into the incident and reports to be submitted within three months. A team with the one-man commission, comprising former judge Justice B Gokuldas, was announced to probe the matter.

Death toll due to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rises to 34.



Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakhs each for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the people under treatment. A one-man commission, comprising former judge Justice B Gokuldas, announced for probing the… — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

According to reports, 107 people have been admitted to the Kallakurichi government Medical College Hospital, of which 59 were referred to hospitals in other places such as Salem, Villupuram, and Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday evening transferred the District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday announced a state-wide protest over deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of 35 invaluable lives after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi," the BJP state chief said. "On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, we will be visiting Kallakurichi to share the sorrows of the families who have lost their dear ones in this dreaded incident. Tamil Nadu BJP extends its fullest support to the bereaved families."