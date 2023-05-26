Tamil Nadu: IT raids underway at premises linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : The Income Tax department on Friday carried out raids at around 40 locations across Tamil Nadu linked to the State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

As per sources, the raids were done in around 40 locations at residences and offices of various Government contractors who have alleged links with State Minister Senthil Balaji.

Balaji is a senior DMK leader from Karur.

Raids are currently underway including in Chennai, Karur and other places, the sources said.

More details awaited.

