Tamil Nadu: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Iron Manufacturing Unit In Tiruvallur (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a private iron manufacturing unit in Tiruvallur's Sembakkam area in Tamil Nadu. Firefighters are on the scene working to douse and control the blaze, which is spreading to other structures nearby. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows flames coming out of the factory with thick black smoke.

Firefighters are struggling to douse the blaze, which has engulfed the maximum goods store in the factory. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident as of now.

Visuals From the Spot

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Massive fire breaks out at a private iron manufacturing unit in Tiruvallur's Sembakkam. Fire tenders carry out rescue operations.#TamilNaduNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0UM5uyQ07X — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2025

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, a fire erupted in a cotton mill in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, destroying materials worth around Rs 20 lakh.