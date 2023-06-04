Tamil Nadu Minister asks Union govt to find out reasons behind Odisha train crash, take appropriate action

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 : Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said that the Union government should find out the reasons behind the Odisha train accident and take appropriate action against the concerned persons.

After reviewing the rescue operation in Odisha, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We inspected the hospital where people are getting treatment following the train accident. We got to know that no Tamilians were admitted to the hospital. None of the Tamil Nadu passengers lost their lives there as of now, all are safe".

He said that 28 out of 127 people who had booked to travel by train were Tamils.

"Out of which 21 were found to be fine. Rest are also fine confirmed by people who are with them. This accident should not have happened, the Union Government should find out what caused this damage and take appropriate action," the TN minister added.

In the tragic Odisha train accident, the Railway board on Sunday recommended the probe to Central Bureau of Investigation in which 275 people died and more than 1000 people sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended the probe of the tragic Odisha train accident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While talking to the media, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Rescue operation was completed and restoration work is underway. The work related to the track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are being treated at hospitals. Along with rescue operation, the restoration work was also started."

"The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information. The Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," he added.

