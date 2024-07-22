Tamil Nadu Mobile Phone Blast: Man Killed, Another Injured After Device Explodes in Pocket

A 36-year-old man died on Sunday after his phone exploded, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle. The incident occurred on the Madurai-Paramakudi highway near Kamuthakudi village. The victim, identified as G. Rajini, was a security guard at a bank.

According to media reports, Rajini had placed his phone in his trouser pocket while riding his motorcycle when the phone's battery exploded. The explosion caused burn injuries to his thighs and led him to fall from the bike, resulting in severe head injuries. Rajini was declared dead at the scene.

Rajini had been traveling to Madurai to buy clothes and was returning home when the accident happened. R. Pandi, 31, who was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle, also sustained injuries. He suffered bleeding wounds on his cheeks and shoulders. Pandi received first aid at the Government Hospital in Paramakudi before being transferred to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College for further treatment.