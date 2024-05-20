Tamil Nadu on alert as Met Office says heavy rain likely to continue

Chennai, May 20 The Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) has deployed nine teams in the state's "high-risk" areas after the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted heavy rainfall till May 22, an official said on Sunday.

An official said that TNDRF teams have been deployed in many places, including Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Nilgiris, where heavy rainfall continued.

The state government has also activated warning systems in the coastal areas of the state. This provides information on wind direction and sea waves, serving as an early warning to the fishermen.

According to the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, 437 warning systems have been installed in the coastal areas.

The RMC has already issued advisories to fishermen warning against venturing into the sea as wind speeds up to 55 kmph are predicted in Kanniyakumari, Gulf of Mannar, and adjacent coastal areas.

Warning messages are also being sent to mobile phones, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor