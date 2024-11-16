Tamil Nadu: Petrol Bomb Attack on Theatre Screening 'Amaran' in Tirunelveli (Watch Video)

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu (November 16, 2024): Unidentified assailants threw petrol bombs at the Alangar Theatre in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district in the early hours of Saturday, where the film Amaran was being screened. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

CCTV footage from the scene shows two men throwing petrol bombs at the theatre before fleeing the area. The attack occurred during a screening of Amaran, a biographical film about Army Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred during a military operation in Jammu and Kashmir and was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra.

The film has sparked criticism from certain groups, and authorities are investigating potential links between the attack and the film's controversy. Police have registered a case, though the exact motive remains unclear.

In response to the incident, additional security measures have been implemented at cinemas in the area. Investigations are ongoing, with the police exploring all possible angles.