Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Chennai and Other Districts for Next 3 Days Due to Cyclone in Bay of Bengal

According to the weather agencies, Tamil Nadu will be impacted by the cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone that formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday. It is expected to move slowly in a west-northwesterly direction towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast by Wednesday (December 11).

As a result, thunderstorms and lightning are likely in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next four days. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for several districts. The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive heavy rains due to the formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

#WATCH | Rain lashes several parts of Puducherry



The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a warning that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive heavy rains due to the formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Pradeep John, also known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, shared an update on the situation through his social media X (formerly Twitter) handle at 6:30 am on Wednesday.

Pradeep John’s Forecast: "Rain will begin in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas today. Due to this weather system, many parts of the state will experience rain over the next three days," John stated.

John predicted that: Heavy rainfall will primarily occur in the Delta districts, while other areas will also receive consistent rain. The low-pressure system will travel from southern Sri Lanka to Kerala via the Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu.

Interior Tamil Nadu and western Tamil Nadu are also likely to experience heavy rainfall. Chennai and its suburbs will see heavy rainfall starting during the day today, intensifying by the evening and night. Rain will continue today and tomorrow, but there is no chance of extremely heavy downpours. Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts will also experience heavy rainfall.

Rains start in Tamil Nadu coast today from the WML - Update no.2 - This low is going to give rains to most parts of entire Tamil Nadu next 3 days.

Delta will get rains 1st then other parts of the coast will get rains. The Well Marked Low (WML) will move via…

As the depression moves, very heavy rainfall is expected in the Delta districts today and tomorrow. Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Pudukkottai are likely to receive significant rainfall. These districts will be the hotspots for this weather system.

Travel to Kodaikanal and Coonoor should be avoided over the next three days, as heavy rain is expected in the valleys of these regions due to the cyclone's movement towards the Arabian Sea via Kerala.

Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts of Cuddalore in Morning

#WATCH | Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes several parts of the city

Heavy rains are expected in interior districts, including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Dindigul districts are also likely to experience intense rainfall, particularly in the hilly areas. Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, and Bengaluru are expected to receive at least one day of good rainfall.

Districts such as Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar will receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari will experience moderate showers.