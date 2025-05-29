Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tirunelveli, Yellow Alert for Chennai Due to Heavy Rainfall

May 29, 2025

After incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu's western ghats region of Tirunelveli district. Torrential rains slammed several hilly villages in the district, including Manjolai, Kakkachi, Oothu and Naluumukku.

Meanwhile, Chennai's minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees, while the maximum will hit 34 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. The humidity is expected to be around 66%, and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the Southwest at 26 kilometers per hour.

The IMD issued a yellow alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Thoothukudi, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari districts in the state.

A cyclonic circulation forced the weather agency to issue a warning for the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. Rainfall could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas. Residents can experience traffic congestion in some areas of Tamil Nadu.

