Tamil Nadu Rains: Cyclone Fengal Set to Hit Today, School Holiday Declared in Chennai and 9 Districts

A school holiday has been declared in Chennai and nine other districts as heavy rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal. Widespread rainfall has been affecting Chennai and its suburbs since Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain, at times intense, to persist in the region until Thursday, November 28.

Due to continuous rain, holiday announcements have been made for educational institutions across several districts in Tamil Nadu. In Tiruchi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar declared a holiday for both schools and colleges. Pudukottai followed suit, declaring a holiday for schools only. In Ariyalur, Collector P. Rathinasamy announced a school holiday due to the rainfall. Ramanathapuram's Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon declared a holiday for both schools and colleges, while Sivaganga's Collector Asha Ajith announced a holiday for schools due to the ongoing heavy rain.

VIDEO | Heavy rains cause major flight disruptions at Chennai airport. Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting today, when the deep depression in Bay of… pic.twitter.com/Yj4YCAiojE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the depression will continue moving north-northwestwards and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 27. A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in three central districts on November 26, with two districts also expected to experience heavy rainfall on November 27. Chennai will be under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall from November 27 to 29. Neighboring districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet, will be under yellow and orange alerts from November 27 to 30.

