Mumbai Cold Wave: Temperatures Drop to 16 degrees Celsius, Set to Last Until December 1

Mumbai experienced relief from the October heat as temperatures dropped to 16°C on Tuesday, the lowest recorded this season. The Meteorological Department predicts the "pink cold" will continue for the next two to three days, leading to a decrease in the use of fans, coolers, and ACs at night. While daytime temperatures remain warm, the cooler nights have brought a welcome change for Mumbaikars.

Cold Winds Bring Lower Temperatures to Mumbai and Maharashtra

Cold winds from the northwest are sweeping across Mumbai and the state, causing a dip in minimum temperatures. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to stay around 16-17°C for the next two to three days, said Sunil Kamble, Head, Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department.

Cold Wave Expected to Last Until December 1

The current cold wave is predicted to persist for the next five days, lasting until December 1. The maximum temperature across most of Maharashtra, excluding Konkan, is around 28°C, while the minimum temperature hovers around 12°C. In Konkan, including Mumbai, the maximum temperature is approximately 30°C, with a minimum of around 14°C. Both maximum and minimum temperatures have dropped by two to four degrees below normal, said Manikrao Khule, Meteorologist.

Also Read| Mumbai AC Local Train Update: Western Railway Increases Air-Conditioned Train Services; Check Routes and Timings Here.

Hundreds of Fires in Rural Areas Amid Declining Temperatures

The temperature in Palghar district's rural areas has been steadily falling over the past few days, intensifying the cold wave. As the weather grows colder, locals have brought out their warm clothes. On Tuesday, Palghar recorded a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 23°C.

Matheran Experiences Chilly Weather, Attracting Tourists

Matheran in Raigad district has been experiencing a "pink winter" with a drop in temperatures. The town recorded a maximum of 27°C and a minimum of 18.4°C. This cool weather has attracted visitors from nearby cities like Mumbai and Thane, and the town is bustling with tourists. The crowd is expected to grow over the upcoming weekend, with more people planning to visit on Saturday and Sunday.

