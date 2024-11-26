Mumbai AC Local Train Update: Western Railway Increases Air-Conditioned Train Services; Check Routes and Timings Here

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 26, 2024 10:58 PM2024-11-26T22:58:53+5:302024-11-26T23:04:16+5:30

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 26, 2024): Western Railway (WR) will introduce 13 additional air-conditioned (AC) local train services on the ...

Mumbai AC Local Train Update: Western Railway Increases Air-Conditioned Train Services; Check Routes and Timings Here

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 26, 2024): Western Railway (WR) will introduce 13 additional air-conditioned (AC) local train services on the Mumbai Suburban section starting 27th November 2024. This will bring the total number of AC services to 109 on weekdays and 65 on weekends.

The decision follows an increase in commuter demand for AC trains. WR officials said the new services will replace existing non-AC 12-car trains. These AC services will operate every day of the week. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e., the count of local services is 1406 including the 109 AC local train services.

The first new AC local will depart Churchgate at 12:34 p.m. on 27th November, and subsequent services will follow the new schedule. 

Of the 13 new services, six will operate in the UP direction and seven in the DOWN direction. The UP services will include two trains each from Virar to Churchgate and Bhayandar to Churchgate, as well as one train each from Virar to Bandra and Bhayandar to Andheri. The DOWN services will include two trains from Churchgate to Virar, one each from Churchgate to Bhayandar, Andheri to Virar, Bandra to Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi to Borivali, and Borivali to Bhayandar.

Details of the new services are as follows:

UP TRAINS:

Sr. No.Originating StationDepartureDestination StationArrivalMODE
1Bhayandar08:24Churchgate09:27FAST
2Virar11:00Churchgate12:27FAST
3Virar14:05Churchgate15:28FAST
4Bhayandar16:45Andheri17:15FAST
5Virar18:30Bandra19:44SLOW
6Bhayandar21:15Churchgate22:21FAST

DOWN TRAINS:

Sr. No.Originating StationDepartureDestination StationArrivalMODE
1Mahalaxmi06:39Borivali07:34SLOW
2Borivali07:37Bhayandar07:52FAST
3Churchgate09:30Virar10:52FAST
4Churchgate12:34Virar13:59FAST
5Churchgate15:32Bhayandar16:35FAST
6Andheri17:25Virar18:20FAST
7Bandra19:52Bhayandar20:43SLOW

 

Tags :Mumbai AC Local Train UpdateMumbai Local Train UpdateWestern RailwayMumbai NewsMaharashtra News