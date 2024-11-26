Mumbai AC Local Train Update: Western Railway Increases Air-Conditioned Train Services; Check Routes and Timings Here

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 26, 2024): Western Railway (WR) will introduce 13 additional air-conditioned (AC) local train services on the Mumbai Suburban section starting 27th November 2024. This will bring the total number of AC services to 109 on weekdays and 65 on weekends.

Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, WR has decided to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban section with effect from Wednesday, 27th November, 2024.#WRUpdatespic.twitter.com/4YtDwnvCMY — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 26, 2024

The decision follows an increase in commuter demand for AC trains. WR officials said the new services will replace existing non-AC 12-car trains. These AC services will operate every day of the week. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e., the count of local services is 1406 including the 109 AC local train services.

The first new AC local will depart Churchgate at 12:34 p.m. on 27th November, and subsequent services will follow the new schedule.

Of the 13 new services, six will operate in the UP direction and seven in the DOWN direction. The UP services will include two trains each from Virar to Churchgate and Bhayandar to Churchgate, as well as one train each from Virar to Bandra and Bhayandar to Andheri. The DOWN services will include two trains from Churchgate to Virar, one each from Churchgate to Bhayandar, Andheri to Virar, Bandra to Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi to Borivali, and Borivali to Bhayandar.

Details of the new services are as follows:

UP TRAINS:

Sr. No. Originating Station Departure Destination Station Arrival MODE 1 Bhayandar 08:24 Churchgate 09:27 FAST 2 Virar 11:00 Churchgate 12:27 FAST 3 Virar 14:05 Churchgate 15:28 FAST 4 Bhayandar 16:45 Andheri 17:15 FAST 5 Virar 18:30 Bandra 19:44 SLOW 6 Bhayandar 21:15 Churchgate 22:21 FAST

DOWN TRAINS: