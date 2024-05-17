Tamil Nadu Rains: Flash Floods Hit Old Courtallam Waterfalls, Tourists Evacuated (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu: Sudden flash floods battered the area around the Old Courtallam waterfalls in Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Tenkasi district is one of the regions in the state experiencing heavy rainfall. The video showing the floods at Old Courtallam is making rounds on the internet.

#WATCH | Sudden flash flood in Old Courtallam waterfalls in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi



The public is prohiitied from entering the waterfall temporarily. A team of Tamil Nadu Fire and rescue department is present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/lahkoPNjVp — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

The video shows a massive gush of water flowing out of the waterfall's reservoir area and overflowing on the street. Visitors who were bathing in the falls rushed out of the falls in panic.

The authorities evacuated tourists from the area and the public has been banned temporarily from visiting the waterfall. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department is present at the site. The districts of Theni, Dindigul including Tenkasi were forecasted to experience heavy rain today by the Indian Meteorological Department.