Tamil Nadu Rains: Nilgiris District Declares One-Day School Holiday in Gudalur and Pandalur

In response to heavy rainfall in the region, the administration of Nilgiris district has announced a one-day holiday for schools in Gudalur and Pandalur. This decision comes in response to concerns raised by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), which has predicted a significant increase in daytime temperatures—expected to be 2-3 degrees higher than the seasonal average.

Watch:

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Following heavy rains, the Nilgiris district administration declared a one-day holiday for schools in Gudalur and Pandalur area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/G3jUoSx0vf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2024

As moderate westerlies and southwesterlies persist across the region in the lower tropospheric levels, districts in the Western Ghats including The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days. Meanwhile, the rest of the State can anticipate light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm activity.

