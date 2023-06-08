Tamil Nadu: Sisters die by suicide after parents oppose their interfaith relationship with muslim brothers

In a shocking incident, two sisters hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district died by suicide on Tuesday, June 6, after their parents allegedly opposed their inter-faith relationships. The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (23) and Vidya (21) from Ayanpudhupatti village of Manapparai taluk. The sisters used to work in a garment factory in Kangeyam of Tiruppur district, where they reportedly met and fell in love with two Muslim brothers a few years ago. Gayatri and Vidya had gone to Ayanpudhupatti for the annual village temple festival a few days back.

According to a TOI report, the women’s parents Pitchai and Akilandeshwari had opposed their relationships earlier and asked them to stop seeing the men. During their recent visit home, their mother Akilandeshwari found out that the sisters were speaking to the men on phone and further warned the duo. Around 7.30 am on Tuesday morning, the sisters left their house and did not come back. Later, the parents and local residents found them dead less than half a kilometer from the house. Valanadu police and Thuvarankurichi fire and safety personnel rushed to the spot to recover the bodies and sent them to the Manapparai Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case under section 174 (enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and initiated an investigation.