Tamil Nadu: Three Dead as Roof Collapses at Sekhmet Bar During Renovation Work in Chennai

A tragic incident occurred Thursday evening in Chennai when a roof collapsed at the multi-story Sekhmet Club in the Alwarpet area. The collapse occurred during renovation work, resulting in at least three confirmed fatalities.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: One person dies after the false ceiling inside Sekhmet club in Chennai collapses. Rescue operation underway. Further details awaited: Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai pic.twitter.com/lJsF8Lrcgg — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities believe additional people may be trapped under the debris. Over 40 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force are on the scene assisting with the rescue efforts.

"Three deaths have been reported. We have started the investigation. We can only find out if there is a case against anyone once the reason is known. Based on the investigation, if there is any responsibility to be fixed that will be done. The debris has been cleared, and we have checked the spot. All three are the workers of the Club," Joint Commissioner East Zone, Dharmaraj said as ANI quoted.