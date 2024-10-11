Tamil Nadu Train Accident: Several Feared Injured as Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collides With Freight Train in Tiruvallur (Watch Video)

KAVARAPETTAI, Tamil Nadu (October 11, 2024): Several feared passengers were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a freight train in Tiruvallur on Friday around 8:50 PM. Reports indicate that the express train crashed into the stationary goods train, resulting in significant damage and chaos among passengers.

VIDEO | Mysuru-Darbhanga Express met with an accident near Kavarapettai Railway Station in the Chennai Division, causing derailment of at least two coaches. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/ukS2r9WicS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2024

Train accident at Kavarapettai, north of #Chennai... This is close to #TamilNadu#AndhraPradesh border...

Passenger train Mysore-Darbhanga Express and a goods train seem to be involved in the mishap



Video shows how bad things are.. pic.twitter.com/2KQJaeu4WF — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 11, 2024

Emergency services are on the scene to assist the injured and assess the situation. Video footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the aftermath of the collision and the extent of the damage