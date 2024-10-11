Tamil Nadu Train Accident: Several Feared Injured as Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collides With Freight Train in Tiruvallur (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2024 09:49 PM2024-10-11T21:49:25+5:302024-10-11T22:03:37+5:30

KAVARAPETTAI, Tamil Nadu (October 11, 2024): Several feared passengers were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a freight train in Tiruvallur

KAVARAPETTAI, Tamil Nadu (October 11, 2024): Several feared passengers were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a freight train in Tiruvallur on Friday around 8:50 PM. Reports indicate that the express train crashed into the stationary goods train, resulting in significant damage and chaos among passengers.

Emergency services are on the scene to assist the injured and assess the situation. Video footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the aftermath of the collision and the extent of the damage

Tags :Train AccidentMysuruDarbhangaViral videoTamil Nadu