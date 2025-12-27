Tamil Nadu: TVK functionary hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

Chennai, Dec 27 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Ajitha Agnel was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday after her health condition deteriorated following an alleged suicide attempt earlier this week, sources said.

Ajitha, a key party worker from Thoothukudi, was admitted to a private hospital after reportedly consuming around 15 sleeping pills at her residence on Friday.

According to sources, she had been under severe emotional distress after being overlooked for the post of Thoothukudi Central district secretary in the newly announced party structure.

She was reportedly upset over the appointment of Samuel Raj to the post, a decision announced by TVK chief Vijay on December 23.

Ajitha had openly expressed her displeasure, claiming she had been actively working for the party since its inception, and questioned the credentials of the newly appointed office-bearer.

Following the announcement, Ajitha and a group of her supporters staged a protest at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, briefly stopping Vijay’s vehicle and later sitting in dharna outside the party office.

The protest drew attention within political circles, highlighting signs of discontent among certain grassroots functionaries of the party.

Family members said Ajitha consumed sleeping pills at her residence in Thoothukudi after the incident and was rushed to a private hospital, where her condition initially stabilised. However, her health deteriorated on Saturday, necessitating her transfer to the ICU.

Hospital sources said she remains under close medical observation.

The incident comes at a sensitive time for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a relatively new political outfit launched by actor-turned-politician Vijay earlier this year.

The party, which aims to emerge as a major political force ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has been focusing on building a strong organisational structure across districts.

TVK’s formation had generated considerable public interest, particularly following Vijay’s political messaging and his promise to offer a corruption-free alternative to existing parties.

However, internal disagreements such as the present episode have raised questions about organisational cohesion as the party prepares for an expanded political role.

The incident has also revived memories of the stampede during a TVK event in Karur on September 27 this year, which resulted in the death of 41 people and injuries to many others, bringing the party under public scrutiny over crowd management and internal coordination.

As Ajitha continues to undergo treatment, the episode has sparked wider discussion within political circles on internal democracy, cadre management, and the pressures faced by grassroots workers in rapidly expanding political movements.

