Tamil Nadu: Violence breaks out over Class 12 student's death; stones pelted, buses vandalised



The death of a female school student sparked massive protests in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on Sunday after protesters went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and indulging in stone pelting. Protesters demanded justice over the death of the Class 12 girl and police personnel to press for their demands. Police opened fire in the air at least twice to restrain the violent mobs.Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the people to maintain peace and assured them that those guilty would be punished. Stalin tweeted saying he has directed top officials to rush to Kallakurichi.

The agitators, pushing down barricades put up by the police, stormed the premises of an 'international' school at nearby Chinnasalem and set buses parked inside the institution's premises on fire, police said.Some of them set ablaze a police bus as well. A car was turned upside down and damaged using hammers.Several protesters managed to reach the terrace and vandalised the school name board and held high banners seeking justice for the dead girl.Outnumbered for a while, the best efforts of police to disperse the protesters proved futile.Police personnel from nearby districts have begun arriving here as part of measures to tackle the situation.

