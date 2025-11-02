Tamilisai accuses DMK of misleading public on SIR

Chennai, Nov 2 Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Sunday hit out at the ruling DMK for “deliberately misrepresenting” the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing it of misleading the public for political gain.

In a sharp rebuttal to DMK leaders’ criticism of the ongoing SIR process, Tamilisai said, “The DMK has exposed its ignorance by calling the Special Intensive Revision as ‘Special Intensive Registration.’ When the Deputy Chief Minister himself cannot correctly state what SIR stands for, it shows that he hardly understands the process. They are blindly opposing it only for political reasons.”

Clarifying the purpose of the SIR, she explained that the Election Commission’s exercise is aimed at ensuring a clean and accurate voter database.

“The SIR seeks to include new voters who have turned 18, remove the names of deceased persons, and eliminate duplicate or fake entries. The entire procedure is completely transparent, with opportunities for citizens to verify and raise objections,” she said.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, the door-to-door verification drive will be held from November 4 to December 4, followed by a period for objections and corrections between December 9 and January 8, 2026.

Complaints will be verified until January 31, and the final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026.

Dismissing allegations that the SIR is a politically motivated exercise by the Centre, Tamilisai pointed out that the revision is being carried out simultaneously in 12 states, including several BJP-ruled ones.

“If the same process is happening across the country, how can it be described as an anti-Tamil Nadu or anti-DMK move?” she asked. Accusing the DMK of “fear-mongering,” she alleged that the party’s opposition stemmed from insecurity.

“The DMK does not want this cleansing process because they thrive on irregularities. They are worried that the bogus voters they added during their tenure will be removed through this intensive revision,” Tamilisai charged.

She urged political parties to cooperate with the Election Commission to ensure a fair and credible electoral roll rather than spreading misinformation for political mileage.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor