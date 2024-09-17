Tarun Chugh slams Nehru, Abdullah, Mufti, & Rashid; claims J&K people will reject their ideologies

Samba, Sep 17 Amid election fervour in J&K, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused prominent leaders, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Farooq Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, of betraying the people of the Union Territory (UT).

Speaking to journalists after addressing BJP workers in Samba on Tuesday, Chugh emphasised the party's zero-tolerance policy towards separatist ideologies in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated, “The people here detest the thinking of leaders like Abdullah, Mufti, Nehru, and (Engineer) Rashid. These leaders have deceived the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The people here trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Mufti, Gandhi, Nehru, and Rashid speak of separatism, and their ideologies are rejected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Chugh asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards tourism rather than separatism or terrorism. He claimed that three families had turned Jammu and Kashmir into the capital of terrorism, but PM Modi has worked to transform it into a tourism hub.

“Today, development projects are underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Roads and bridges are being built, and the railway line has reached Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of development, and a new dawn has arrived. Those who attempt to obstruct this development will be rejected by the people. PM Modi will receive the blessings of the people. The people of Jammu and Kashmir trust Prime Minister Modi,” he pointed out.

He further commented, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir do not favour separatist thinkers, whether they are Abdullah, Mufti, Gandhi-Nehru, Rashid, or anyone else. Our policy is zero tolerance towards terrorism, and we will fully implement it.”

BJP candidates Chander Prakash Ganga, contesting from Vijaypur, and Surjeet Singh Salathia, from Samba constituency, were also present during the address. It is noteworthy that there are 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, with 47 in the Valley and 43 in the Jammu division. Of these, nine seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and seven for Scheduled Castes (SC). Voting will be conducted in three phases, with results to be declared on October 8.

