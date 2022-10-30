Tatas, Lockheed Martin in talks to make Sikorsky S-76 helicopters in India

In a massive boost to the nation's 'Make In India' initiative, India is set to make Sikorsky S-76 Chopper. As per reports, Lockheed-Martin, one of the world's biggest defence manufacturers and the Tatas are in discussions for the manufacture of the choppers and are likely to close the deal soon.

As per sources, the government is also in the loop of these discussions which primarily revilves around the number of units to be manufactured and the cost per unit. If the duo successfully lock the agreement, it will be a major deal in the history of manufacturing aviation equipment in the country.