Tauqeer Raza Khan booked for objectionable remarks

Moradabad, March 14 Police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have booked Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan for allegedly making inflammatory remarks, including an objectionable comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said that the case was registered against Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, accused of making provocative statements and objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister at Nagphani police station.

Addressing a press conference in Moradabad last weekend, the Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief had said that the government which files a case of treason against those demanding Khalistan should also do the same with those who demand a Hindu Rashtra.

On the basis of a video obtained through the media, he has been booked under 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295 (outraging religious feelings) and 505-2 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC for inciting communal feelings and making objectionable comments and further action will be taken after checking viral videos, the SSP said.



