TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu stopped by police in Eluru district

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and supporters on Thursday staged a sit-in protest after the police stopped him from visiting the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district.

The police reportedly denied him permission to visit the site.

The altercation between the Andhra Pradesh Police and TDP supporters erupted after police stopped Chandrababu Naidu from entering the Eluru district to have a glimpse of the ongoing works as a part of the party's campaign, titled 'Idhem Kharma Mana Rastraniki', which was aimed at exposing the failures of the YSRCP government in the State.

After police tried to stop the protest the agitators blocked the road leading to the Polavaram Project in the Eluru district.

The Polavaram project is an under-construction multi-purpose irrigation National project on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

