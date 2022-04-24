TDP claims Women's Commission has no right to issue notices to leader of Opposition

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Sunday asserted that Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma had no authority to send notices to Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu and party's ex-MLA Bonda Uma.

Ramaiah said if the modesty of the Women's Commission Chairperson was really outraged, then she should have immediately complained to the police for initiating an inquiry.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader pointed out that the whole incident at the Vijayawada general hospital took place in the presence of the police officials.

"Instead of complaining to the police on the spot, the chairperson issued suo motu notices with an ulterior motive to hold an enquiry herself in order to give punishment," the TDP leader said.

Ramaiah said Vasireddy Padma was apparently making politically motivated allegations and she arrived at the Vijayawada GGH with the sole purpose of creating a law and order problem.

"She deliberately waited till Chandrababu Naidu arrived there and used the occasion to create needless controversy. It was the Women's Commission chairperson who misbehaved with Chandrababu Naidu despite the fact that he was a duly elected Leader of Opposition and a former Chief Minister. Moreover, the chairperson shouted and raised her hand to beat the women leaders there," Ramaiah stated.

He further asked why Vasireddy Padma did not lodge a complaint at the police station if injustice was indeed done to her saying that this was the constitutional procedure to be adopted regardless of anybody's position of power in a democratic country like India and the chairperson should take back her notices without making any further political noise.

Expressing concern, the TDP leader said Vasireddy Padma's unlawful notices once again exposed how badly CM Jagan Reddy had undermined all the constitutional systems and institutions in the State.

"She was acting out of ignorance of the laws that were governing the country. In fact, Chandrababu Naidu persuaded the TDP leaders not to make a police complaint against Padma who threatened the women leaders," the TDP leader said.

Varla Ramaiah said Vasireddy Padma was doing political stunts instead of using her good office to protect and enable women as she was bending the commission to serve the anti-women policies of the Jagan Reddy regime.

"It was a fact that Chandrababu Naidu ensured women's safety by taking stringent action against perpetrators of atrocities on women in the TDP rule," he added.

The TDP leader recalled how the Chandrababu regime called and ordered the DGP to arrest within 24 hours an offender who raped a minor girl at Dachepalli in the Guntur district.

"As there was no escape, the offender committed suicide. Such was the impact of the steps taken for women's safety during the Chandrababu rule. It was not the CI and SI who should be suspended in the GGH gang-rape case," the TDP leader said.

He further stated that the Government should be dismissed and the Women's Commission chairperson should be suspended for her failures and the woman home minister should be dismissed.

( With inputs from ANI )

