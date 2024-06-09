TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar to be sworn in as ministers

Amaravati, June 9 Telugu Desam Party's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will be among the Central ministers to be sworn in on Sunday.

Ram Mohan Naidu is a third-time MP from Srikakulam constituency while Chandra Sekhar, the richest candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was elected for the first time from Guntur.

While the TDP confirmed that Ram Mohan Naidu will be inducted into the Cabinet, party leader and former Guntur MP Galla Jayadev tweeted that Chandra Sekhar will be sworn in as minister of state.

Jayadev congratulated Chandra Sekhar ‘on being confirmed as Minister of State'.

“Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and the entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact,” said Jayadev.

Chandra Sekhar is the richest Lok Sabha candidate in the country with declared family assets of more than Rs 5,705 crore.

The NRI medical professional, founder and CEO of ‘UWorld’, made his electoral debut on a winning note, by defeating his nearest rival Kilari Venkata Rosaiah of the YSR Congress Party by over 3.4 lakh votes.

Hailing from Burripalem village of Guntur district, Chandra Sekhar did an MBBS from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad in 1999. Later, he moved to the US and completed post-graduation.

The 48-year-old has done an M.D. in internal medicine at Geisinger Medical Centre in Danville, Pennsylvania. He served as a faculty at Johns Hopkins University and practices as a physician.

Ram Mohan Naidu, son of former Union Minister late K.Yerran Naidu, scored a hat-trick from the Srikakulam constituency in just-concluded elections.

The 37-year-old is the national general secretary of TDP and is considered one of the key loyalists of party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

With 16 MPs, TDP is the second largest party after BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Two more MPs of the TDP are also likely to be inducted into the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

