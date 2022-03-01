Tea sommelier Pallavi Nigam Sahay's 'A Sip in Time' a delightful tour de force

New Delhi, March 1 Author, columnist and TV food show host Pallavi Nigam Sahay always wanted to write a cookbook focusing on teatime snacks but realised how much she didn't know when she got down to writing it.

Then began a prolonged adventure during which she discovered the bewildering variety that Darjeeling and Assam have to offer, even as she was introduced to indigenous varieties like Phalap and Alle Saang that have been crafted by the ethnic minorities in the remote regions of the northeast long before the British came upon the brew - and which need to be nurtured.

The outcome of this labour of love - it can't be termed anything else - is 'A Sip in Time - India's Finest Teas and Teatime Treats'

